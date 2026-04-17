Two crashes involving LVMPD vehicles reported in Las Vegas Friday morning

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We're learning about two collisions that involving LVMPD patrol cars this afternoon.

The first crash

Channel 13 had passed by the scene of a crash near Decatur and Flamingo Road around 11 a.m. this morning, and reached out to the RTC Public Information Office (PIO) to learn more.

They confirmed with us that an LVMPD vehicle had collided with an RTC bus. They shared tha seven LVMPD vehicles responded to the scene, along with transit security.

The RTC PIO said that all passengers were taken off the bus, with no injuries reported at this time.

The second crash

Another LVMPD-involved collision occurred by Boulder Highway and the northbound on-ramp to I-11 around 2:21 p.m. on Friday, LVMPD shared.

The officer involved did not sustain any injuries, but one person was hospitalized "out of precaution," Metro shared.

Editor's note: This article has since been updated to reflect corrections in location for these two separate incidents.