Traffic shut down on Flamingo Road while police investigate pedestrian's death

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An investigation into a fatal collision has shut down traffic on Flamingo Road in the west Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday afternoon.

According to preliminary information from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a pedestrian was hit by a car and killed near Rainbow Boulevard. Police say the pedestrian was declared dead on scene.

First responders have been on scene since approximately 1:55 p.m., and the investigation is ongoing.

Flamingo Road is closed to traffic, and it was not immediately clear how soon it might reopen. Drivers were advised to avoid the area.