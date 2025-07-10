Traffic moving again after firetruck rollover incident in North Las Vegas

UPDATE

The road where a firetruck turned over on Cheyenne and Civic Center appears to be open again, based on traffic camera footage in the area.

ORIGINAL REPORT

A firetruck has turned over on Cheyenne and Civic Center in North Las Vegas, closing the road in both directions.

North Las Vegas Police Department shared that officers were dispatched to the area regarding a "single-vehicle rollover traffic collision involving an NLVFD fire engine."

Officials said the firetruck was responding to a house fire before the rollover occurred. Three firefighters were transported to UMC for minor injuries, according to NLVPD.

The area remains blocked off as the investigation continues.