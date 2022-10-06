Watch Now
Traffic diverted to Charleston due to crash between semi and van on US 95 north

Nevada State Police
Nevada State Police said that a crash between a semi and a van happened earlier Wednesday on US 95 north near Charleston.
Posted at 6:01 PM, Oct 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-05 21:01:15-04

Police said no one was seriously injured or transported.

The roadway will remain closed until the crash is cleared.

Officials said traffic is currently being diverted onto Charleston where drivers can get back on US 95 northbound.

