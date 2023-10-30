Track lighting, barrier installation continues on Las Vegas Grand Prix circuit

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Preparations continue across the Las Vegas Grand Prix circuit as crews work to finish everything ahead of the race, which is now less than three weeks away.

According to race officials, traffic could be disrupted this week for several reasons.

There will be rolling lane closures as track lighting is installed. This will affect northbound Las Vegas Boulevard between Sands Avenue and Siren's Cove from Monday, Oct. 30 from midnight to 9 a.m. It will also affect eastbound Spring Mountain between Fashion Show Mall and Las Vegas boulevard from Monday, Oct. 30 at 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Meantime, there will also be rolling lane closures as crews install track barrieres.

From Oct. 29 through Nov. 3, this will affect eastbound and westbound Sands Avenue between Koval Lane and Las Vegas Boulevard. There will be two lane restrictions and "traffic pattern shifts" within the existing track barriers. That's from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly. Eastbound and westbound Sands Avenue between Fashion Show Mall and Las Vegas Boulevard will have two lane restrictions and "traffic pattern shifts" from Oct. 30 at 9 p.m. to Oct. 31 at 6 a.m.

Koval Lane between Flamingo Road and Rochelle Avenue will experience two lane closures from Oct. 29 at 9 p.m. through Oct. 31 at 6 a.m. Eastbound Harmon Avenue between Audrie Street and Koval Lane will experience two-lane closures from Oct. 31 at 9 p.m. to Nov. 1 at 6 a.m.

Harmon Avenue at Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Corner will experience lane reductions from Oct. 31 at midnight through Nov. 1 at midnight. Sands Avenue at Las Vegas Boulevard as well as Koval Lane at Westchester Drive will experience lane reductions from Nov. 2 at midnight through Nov. 3 at midnight.

According to race officials, once track barrier installation is complete on Koval Lane, there will be partial lane reductions on Koval Lane between Sands Avenue and Harmon Avenue. Once it's complete on Sands Avenue, there will be partial lane reductions on Sands Avenue between Las Vegas Boulevard and Manhattan Street. There will also be partial lane reductions on Harmon Avenue between Las Vegas Boulevard and Koval Lane.

Due to ongoing grandstand construction, there will be two lanes closed on Las Vegas Boulevard southbound between Flamingo Road and Bellagio Drive.

Several pedestrian bridges are also scheduled to be closed this week. Race officials said it's to install "safety enclosures". That will affect the pedestrian bridge between Caesars Palace and Cromwell, over Las Vegas Boulevard, the pedestrian bridge between The Cosmopolitan and Harmon Retail Corner, crossing over Las Vegas Boulevard, and the pedestrian bridge between Palazzo and Wynn crossing over Sands Avenue.

Those closures are scheduled to last from midnight to 9 a.m. daily from Oct. 30 through Nov. 3.

You can see the latest closures on the Las Vegas Grand Prix website or by signing up for their weekly text alerts.