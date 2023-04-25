Tower crane being installed in front of Ole Red at Horseshoe Las Vegas, lane closures

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Drivers will see lane closures in front of the Ole Red Las Vegas that is under construction at Horseshoe Las Vegas.

The project's contractor is installing a tower crane onsite.

The lane closures will take place this Monday through Friday.

Clark County officials first posted the notice of lane closures earlier Monday.

Officials with Clark County said that the install of the crane requires lane closures at the southeast corner of Flamingo Road and Las Vegas Boulevard.

Starting Monday at 1 a.m., the three northbound lanes in the area will be closed in front of the project, south of the intersection.

Furthermore, four lanes are scheduled to be closed during working hours of 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesday through Friday. However, during non-working hours, only three lanes will be closed.

"During the overnight and morning work hours, the lanes will be restricted to one lane northbound and one dedicated left turn lane," officials said. "During non-work hours the road will have one lane northbound and two left turn lanes in the northbound direction."