Three teenagers left with serious injuries after stolen vehicle collision

UPDATE | April 4, 11:30 a.m.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) provided us with new information regarding a collision on Friday night on Durango Drive and Majestic Valley Avenue.

According to LVMPD, a stolen Hyundai Elantra was traveling through Durango Drive and West Cheyenne Avenue "at a high rate of speed" as officers were making attempts to stop the vehicle. The Elantra lost control at that intersection and collided with a Hyundai Santa Fe, where it was redirected off the road, hit a wall and a bus stop, and came to rest in the road once more.

WATCH | Channel 13's footage of the scene

Crash closes all lanes on Durango Drive at Majestic Valley Avenue, RTC says

Police said that a 15-year-old boy was driving the car with a 14-year old and 16-year-old as passengers. The 14-year-old was left in life-threatening condition, and the other two boys sustained serious injuries. All were taken to a nearby hospital.

The driver of the Santa Fe received minor injuries and was taken in for treatment. She was later discharged from the hospital.

This investigation is still ongoing.

ORIGINAL STORY

The RTC has shared information about a traffic incident that occurred this evening near the Durango Hills Golf Club.

According to the RTC, all northbound and southbound lanes are blocked on Durango Drive at Majestic Valley Avenue.

Traffic cameras show blockages on the roadways, as well as emergency vehicles on scene. Avoid the area, and use alternate routes.