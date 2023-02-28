Three people injured in multi-vehicle crash on southbound I-15 at St. Rose Pkwy

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Three people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries on Tuesday morning following a crash in the south Las Vegas Valley.

Multiple vehicles were impacted by the crash on IR15 southbound at St. Rose Parkway, according to Nevada State Police.

According to authorities, a black passenger car failed to maintain its travel lane and struck the inside guardrail, which was then hit by four more vehicles — one of which overturned.