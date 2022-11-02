Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Three people injured in four-vehicle crash on Flamingo Road and Maryland Parkway

4-car crash on Flamingo
FAST
4-car crash on Flamingo
Posted at 6:54 AM, Nov 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-02 10:50:53-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A crash involving four vehicles has been reported on Flamingo and Maryland Parkway, according to RTC of Southern Nevada.

Las Vegas police were at the scene on Wednesday morning and have reportedly transported three people to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have reopened all southbound and westbound lanes at the intersection, but advise motorists to use extreme caution when traveling in the area.

This story is developing, check back later for updates.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH