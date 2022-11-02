Three people injured in four-vehicle crash on Flamingo Road and Maryland Parkway

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A crash involving four vehicles has been reported on Flamingo and Maryland Parkway, according to RTC of Southern Nevada.

Per @lvmpd - Traffic is on-scene at a 4-vehicle collision 💥 at Flamingo & Maryland Pkwy.



Three people are being transported to hospital, non-life threatening injuries.



Westbound Flamingo Rd. & Southbound Maryland Pkwy is closed as crew work to clear the crash. pic.twitter.com/to0I5Fobx1 — Zora Asberry (@ZoraAsberry) November 2, 2022

Las Vegas police were at the scene on Wednesday morning and have reportedly transported three people to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have reopened all southbound and westbound lanes at the intersection, but advise motorists to use extreme caution when traveling in the area.

This story is developing, check back later for updates.