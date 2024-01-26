SWAT standoff prompts lockdown at locals schools near Pecos, Desert Inn

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A school lockdown prompted by nearby police activity is expected to be lifted Friday morning after the resolution of a SWAT standoff.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says the incident began as a car crash investigation in the area of Pecos and Desert Inn roads at 7:46 a.m.

The situation was "deemed a barricade," according to police, because "an occupant of the vehicle is refusing to comply with officers."

As of 9:17 a.m., police said the person refusing to leave the car had been "safely taken into custody."

Members of the public were asked to avoid the area due to a heavy police presence.

Police noted schools in the area of the incident were placed on lockdown, but didn't specify which schools. At least two elementary schools are located near where the crash occurred: Will Beckley Elementary and Cyrils Wengert Elementary.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, police said.



