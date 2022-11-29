SWAT STANDOFF: Armed man on rooftop near Lake Mead, Pecos in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police officers in North Las Vegas are trying to come to a "peaceful resolution" with an armed man atop a roof on Tuesday morning.

SWAT officers are on scene in the area of Lake Mead Boulevard and Pecos Road, the public information officer for North Las Vegas Police Department confirmed.

"We ask the public to avoid the area and find an alternate route as the incident takes place," said Ofc. Alexander Cuevas.

This is a developing story. A KTNV crew is en route to the scene.