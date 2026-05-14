Suspect in custody following barricade in North Las Vegas, LVMPD shares

UPDATE | 9:49 p.m.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) has provided Channel 13 with additional information about this traffic incident.

According to LVMPD, the closures were in place due to an active barricade situation. The suspect is now in custody.

WATCH | Viewer video captures the scene

Barricade closes Scott Robinson Blvd. between Craig Rd. and Alexander Rd. (Credit: Ayden Fafard)

Metro advises the public to avoid the area at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY

The RTC has shared information regarding an incident in North Las Vegas with us this evening.

RTC

According to the RTC, police activity has closed off Scott Robinson Boulevard between Craig Road and Alexander Road.

Traffic cameras are showing police vehicles blocking off the roadways.

Avoid the area, and use alternate routes.