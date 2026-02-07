Sunset Road to see overnight road lane reductions in February, NDOT shares

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Sunset Road frequenters might want to look into an alternate route next week.

The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) has shared their updated schedule for their Sunset Road utility work project, which they say will "improve nearly three miles of pavement between Las Vegas Boulevard and Annie Oakley Drive."

According to NDOT, Sunset Road will be reduced to one lane in each direction between Gilespie Street and Eastern Avenue from Feb. 8 through Feb. 12. The reductions will take place nightly from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. during that timeframe.

NDOT also said that "vehicles wider than 12 feet should consider alternate routes."

Exercise caution when traveling through work zones, and plan detours if possible.