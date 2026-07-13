Storm drain project construction continues, impacting major Las Vegas intersection

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Work continued Monday on the Charleston Boulevard storm drain project, which is expected to cause weeks-long traffic headaches at a major Las Vegas intersection.

Casino Center Boulevard will be closed on the south side of Charleston Boulevard for around three weeks, the city says.

North and south travel will be restricted as large box culverts are installed below ground as part of the project, which is installing storm drain infrastructure from Maryland Parkway to Commerce Street.

Charleston Boulevard will be open with one lane of traffic in each direction, the city says. A full map of the closures can be seen HERE.

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According to the city, crews will be working 24 hours a day through July 19. For the following two weeks, work will be done from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

The city says drivers should expect delays and suggests using Oakey Boulevard and Bonneville Avenue as alternate routes for east and west travel. For north and south travel, the city recommends using Main Street and Las Vegas Boulevard.

After work is completed at Casino Center Boulevard, the city says the project will move west, with expected closures at Main Street and Commerce Street. According to the city, only one major intersection on Charleston Boulevard will be closed at a time.

The storm drain project is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2027, the city says.