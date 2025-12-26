UPDATE

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) has shared new details regarding Friday's police presence on I-11 and Decatur Boulevard.

According to police, the incident began around 2:48 p.m. on Friday when officers saw a stolen vehicle operating on Fremont Street and Oakey Boulevard. The vehicle then "fled after observation at a high rate of speed," initiating a police pursuit, Metro said.

WATCH | Channel 13's footage of the scene

Stolen car chase ends on I-11 and Decatur, LVMPD investigates

During the chase, LVMPD said the vehicle hit multiple citizen vehicles before it was made to stop by officers on northbound I-11 and Decatur Boulevard.

No people were injured, and the suspect is now in custody, according to officials.

Northbound I-11 will see the on-ramp at Decatur closed, with traffic restrictions in place limiting drivers to three lanes as traffic officers investigate, LVMPD shared.

ORIGINAL STORY

The RTC has shared information regarding a traffic event on I-11 and Decatur on Friday afternoon.

According to the RTC, right lanes are blocked. Traffic cameras in the area show police presence on the roadway.

Avoid the area, and use alternate routes.