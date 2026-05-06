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Stolen car chase closes lanes on westbound Bonanza Road after Nellis Boulevard

Stolen car chase closes lanes on westbound Bonanza Road after Nellis Boulevard
KTNV
Stolen car chase closes lanes on westbound Bonanza Road after Nellis Boulevard
Crash causes all-lanes closure on westbound Bonanza Road after Nellis Boulevard
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UPDATE

Channel 13 reached out to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) to learn more about a crash on Bonanza Road and Nellis Boulevard.

WATCH | Channel 13's footage of the scene

Stolen car chase closes lanes on westbound Bonanza Road after Nellis Boulevard

LVMPD shared with us that the incident involved the pursuit of a stolen vehicle. Officers lost visual contact with the vehicle, which drove "erratically until it collided with a citizen vehicle" at the intersection.

Stolen car chase closes lanes on westbound Bonanza Road after Nellis Boulevard

ORIGINAL STORY

The RTC has shared information about a traffic incident in Las Vegas this evening.

According to the RTC, a crash has closed all lanes on westbound Bonanza Road after Nellis Boulevard, shutting down the area from Nellis Boulevard to Marion Drive.

Avoid the area, and use alternate routes.

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