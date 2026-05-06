UPDATE

Channel 13 reached out to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) to learn more about a crash on Bonanza Road and Nellis Boulevard.

WATCH | Channel 13's footage of the scene

Stolen car chase closes lanes on westbound Bonanza Road after Nellis Boulevard

LVMPD shared with us that the incident involved the pursuit of a stolen vehicle. Officers lost visual contact with the vehicle, which drove "erratically until it collided with a citizen vehicle" at the intersection.

KTNV

ORIGINAL STORY

The RTC has shared information about a traffic incident in Las Vegas this evening.

According to the RTC, a crash has closed all lanes on westbound Bonanza Road after Nellis Boulevard, shutting down the area from Nellis Boulevard to Marion Drive.

Avoid the area, and use alternate routes.