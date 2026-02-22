Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
State Police responding to crash that killed one in Pahrump

PAHRUMP (KTNV) — Authorities are investigating a fatal crash in Pahrump Saturday night.

It happened around 6:15 p.m. on eastbound Charleston Park Avenue just west of Happy Lane, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.

State Police say the crash involved a sedan and a pedestrian, with the pedestrian pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the sedan stayed on scene and is cooperating with investigators.

At the time of this report, Happy Lane between Wood Chips is closed. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use an alternate route.

