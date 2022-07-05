LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State Police are working to locate a driver who hit and killed a pedestrian on a freeway on-ramp early Tuesday morning.

A man was hit and killed by a car at the Pinto Lane on-ramp to southbound Interstate 15, Nevada State Police said in a press release.

BREAKING: I-15 SB at Pinto on-ramp @ 3:48 a.m.



A fatal crash early this AM was confirmed as a hit-and-run, according to @NVStatePolice_S



They say the suspect struck the driver, then fled in a FORD PICKUP, which now has damage to the front right side and a missing headlight. pic.twitter.com/IKy2KsQWYE — Zora Asberry (@ZoraAsberry) July 5, 2022

Authorities were called to the scene at approximately 3:48 a.m., but state police said the man may have been killed between the hours of midnight at 3:48 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene and had not been publicly identified as of this report.

They're looking for a Ford pickup truck with damage to the right front end and a missing headlight.

The on-ramp was shut down for several hours on Tuesday morning while investigators gathered evidence, but had reopened as of 7 a.m.

Anyone with information on the fleeing vehicle or its driver is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 and reference Nevada State Police case no. 220700257.

RELATED: LVMPD search for driver responsible for hit-and-run on Miller Avenue