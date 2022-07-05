Watch Now
State police: Driver fled after fatally hitting pedestrian on I-15 on-ramp in Las Vegas

KTNV
FILE photo shows a Nevada State Police Highway Patrol cruiser in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Posted at 2:37 PM, Jul 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-05 17:38:21-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State Police are working to locate a driver who hit and killed a pedestrian on a freeway on-ramp early Tuesday morning.

A man was hit and killed by a car at the Pinto Lane on-ramp to southbound Interstate 15, Nevada State Police said in a press release.

Authorities were called to the scene at approximately 3:48 a.m., but state police said the man may have been killed between the hours of midnight at 3:48 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene and had not been publicly identified as of this report.

They're looking for a Ford pickup truck with damage to the right front end and a missing headlight.

The on-ramp was shut down for several hours on Tuesday morning while investigators gathered evidence, but had reopened as of 7 a.m.

Anyone with information on the fleeing vehicle or its driver is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 and reference Nevada State Police case no. 220700257.

HOW TO WATCH