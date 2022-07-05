Watch Now
Developing: Fatal crash on I-15 southbound near Charleston

Posted at 7:00 AM, Jul 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-05 10:16:47-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV)  — At least one person was killed in a vehicle crash on Interstate 15 in central Las Vegas on Tuesday morning, based on information from the Nevada State Police - Highway Patrol.

NSP identified the incident as a fatal crash on I-15 southbound near Charleston Boulevard, but a public information officer could not immediately be reached for more information.

Traffic cameras positioned nearby showed vehicles moving slowly through the area.

The on-ramp to I-15 southbound at Pinto Lane (less than a mile north of Charleston) was closed, for approximately two hours, but had reopened as of 7 a.m.
It was not immediately clear whether that closure was related to the incident on Charleston or another, unrelated crash.

Commuters can expect delays in the area. 13 Action News is working to confirm more information with the appropriate authorities.

