Developing: Fatal crash on I-15 southbound near Charleston

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At least one person was killed in a vehicle crash on Interstate 15 in central Las Vegas on Tuesday morning, based on information from the Nevada State Police - Highway Patrol.

NSP identified the incident as a fatal crash on I-15 southbound near Charleston Boulevard, but a public information officer could not immediately be reached for more information.

Traffic cameras positioned nearby showed vehicles moving slowly through the area.

The on-ramp to I-15 southbound at Pinto Lane (less than a mile north of Charleston) was closed, for approximately two hours, but had reopened as of 7 a.m.

It was not immediately clear whether that closure was related to the incident on Charleston or another, unrelated crash.

#FASTALERT From 5:10 AM, Jul 05 2022

Crash on SB Pinto Lane at SB I-15 on ramp

On ramp closed — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) July 5, 2022

Commuters can expect delays in the area. 13 Action News is working to confirm more information with the appropriate authorities.