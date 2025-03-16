Starting Monday, more nightly road restrictions for I-15 South Widening Project

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — More nighttime road closures and lane reductions are coming to Interstate 15 as part of NDOT's I-15 South Widening Project.

What to be aware of

Nightly (8 p.m. to 5 a.m.) Monday, March 17 to Friday, March 21



Northbound I-15 is reduced to one lane from Silverado Ranch Boulevard to Blue Diamond Road.

Nightly (8 p.m. to 5 a.m.) Monday, March 17 to Wednesday, March 19



Northbound I-15 is reduced to one lane from St. Rose Parkway to Starr Avenue.

Nightly (8 p.m. to 5 a.m.) Monday, March 17 to Tuesday, March 18



Silverado Ranch Boulevard on-ramp to northbound I-15 is closed.

Ongoing closures

Intermittently (6 a.m. to 6 p.m.) through Friday, March 28



Southbound I-15 off-ramp to Starr Avenue is closed.

Southbonud I-15 on-ramp at St. Rose Parkway is closed.

NDOT said these road restrictions are necessary for soundwall work and temporary barrier rail placement.

NDOT is reminding drivers to remain cautious in work areas and take alternate routes if possible.

