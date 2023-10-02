Spring Valley sinkhole at Jones and Gunderson still waiting to be repaired

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's been over a month since major storms caused a sinkhole to open up on Jones Boulevard at Gunderson Avenue.

According to Las Vegas city officials, the existing corrugated metal storm drain pipe was rusted in some spots due to being in service for so long and flows from the broken pipe eroded the soil, undercut the road, and caused the sinkhole.

They added that about 60 feet of pipe will need to be replaced and the concrete channel bottom on the east side will have to be removed and reconstructed.

City officials said that the repairs have been designed and they're currently seeking quotes from contractors for the work.

However, they didn't lay out how long it could be before those repairs are made.

As of Monday, the northbound center and outside lanes on Jones at Gunderson are still closed.