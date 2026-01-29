Southbound Boulder Highway shut down following vehicle collision with unhoused person, LVMPD says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The RTC has shared information regarding a traffic incident on Boulder Highway.

According to the RTC, southbound Boulder Highway is blocked off from Missouri Avenue to Whitney Avenue.

We reached out to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) to learn more. Metro informed us that a collision occurred when a pickup truck collided with an unhoused individual that "darted out into traffic on Boulder [Highway]."

The man was taken to a hospital with "unknown injuries," LVMPD shared. At 7:16 p.m., we learned that the man had died.

Police have advised us that Boulder Highway will continue experiencing closures between Missouri Avenue and Hamilton Avenue for the next three to four hours.

Traffic cameras still show closures and police presence on the roadway. Avoid the area, and use alternate routes.