'Signs of Progress': NDOT's newest project will replace U.S. route signs with I-11 signs

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Department of Transportation is solidifying the renaming of U.S. 95 and U.S. 93 by installing replacement signs bearing the new designation: Interstate 11.

You may have already noticed the name change in your GPS to "Interstate 11" after the Federal Highway Administration officially designated the I-515/U.S. 95/U.S. 93 corridor to its new name in November 2023.

Starting October 2024, NDOT will begin its project to replace signage along the corridor from the Henderson Interchange to Kyle Canon Road.

NDOT said U.S. 95 and U.S. 93 will still retain their designation, but Interstate 11 will take precedence.

Nevada Department of Transportation

When will the project finish?

According to NDOT, the project is expected to finish by fall 2025.

They said there are around 1,075 sign panels on overhead supports and foundations that will need to be replaced.

What about traffic impacts?

NDOT said most of the roadwork will have minimal impacts on traffic, but some overnight stoppages are possible on Interstate 11, Interstate 15, and Interstate 215 to allow for safe installations.

You can also expect possible lane/ramp restrictions and closures throughout the duration of the project, but NDOT said they will provide advance notice if this happens.

After it's done

NDOT said a spur of economic growth and connectivity for the Intermountain West region will come as a result of Interstate 11's completion.

NDOT also said I-11 is expected to serve as a "vital link" between Mexico and Canada while strengthening regional trade and creating a stronger, integrated transportation network across the western United States.