NDOT wants your input on next phase of the I-11 project (a.k.a. U.S. 95)

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Driving around the Las Vegas valley, you may have noticed some recent changes on your GPS. U.S. 95 and Interstate 15 are now "Interstate 11" on Google Maps.

And for the next phase of the I-11 project, the Nevada Department of Transportation wants your input.

A series of public meetings are being held both online and in person. NDOT is asking for community input on improvements for U.S. 95 from Kyle Canyon to Mercury.

"NDOT's team has been meticulously gathering data on traffic patterns, safety concerns, and environmental considerations along the corridor," the department stated in a news release.

Proposed enhancements for the corridor include new interchange locations, modifications to access roads, upgrades to U.S. 95 to meet interstate standards, and solutions for navigating the Indian Springs area, according to NDOT.

A map of the proposed changes provided by NDOT includes seven "new" interchanges at the following locations:



Sheep Mountain (milepost 93.7)

Corn Creek (milepost 101.6)

Cold Creek Road (milepost 111.5)

Indian Springs (mileposts 116.3 and 123.3)

Big Timber Spring (milepost 131.2)

Rock Spring (milepost 2.7 in Nye County)

NDOT This map provided by the Nevada Department of Transportation shows proposed improvements along Interstate 11, the section of highway previously known as U.S. 95.

The plan also includes improvements to existing interchanges at the following locations:



Snow Mountain (milepost 95.6)

Lee Canyon (milepost 106)

Mercury (milepost 6 in Nye County)

How can I give my feedback on these proposals?

NDOT is expected to host a virtual public meeting from June 10 through July 12. Join the virtual public meeting here.

There will be one in-person public meeting on Tuesday, June 25 at the Indian Springs Park Community Center (715 Gretta Ln.) from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The formal presentation will be given at 5:30 p.m.

Those who require special assistance to attend or view meeting materials can contact NDOT's Public Involvement Specialist, Justin Hopkins, at 702-385-6509 or email jhopkins@ndot.gov.