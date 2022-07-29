Watch Now
Significant flooding reported on I-15 at Washington Avenue

Posted at 6:36 AM, Jul 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-29 10:18:46-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Flooding has been reported on I-15 at Washington Avenue, just before A Street, by the Regional Transportation Commission.

All westbound lanes are flooded, so drivers are advised to find alternate routes, if possible. Use of extreme caution is heavily recommended otherwise.

This flooding comes as the Las Vegas Valley was under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning on Thursday night.

