Significant flooding reported on I-15 at Washington Avenue

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Flooding has been reported on I-15 at Washington Avenue, just before A Street, by the Regional Transportation Commission.

Significant flooding on Washington Ave. WB before A st.

All WB lanes are blocked. #TRAFFICALERT pic.twitter.com/g9MzsFwYMg — Zora Asberry (@ZoraAsberry) July 29, 2022

All westbound lanes are flooded, so drivers are advised to find alternate routes, if possible. Use of extreme caution is heavily recommended otherwise.

This flooding comes as the Las Vegas Valley was under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning on Thursday night.

