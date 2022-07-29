13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday morning, July 29, 2022

LAS VEGAS — On the heels of Thursday evening storms, we start mostly sunny and muggy with temperatures in the 80s. Highs climb to 100° today, with isolated mountain storms this afternoon giving way to another round of late day or evening scattered storms (with the renewed threat of flooding rains, lightning, and severe winds). The chance is 40% in Las Vegas, so it's not a guarantee, but worth watching as we head past 6pm. It remains humid through the weekend into early next week with storm chances between 20% and 30% in Las Vegas, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Wake-up temperatures stay in the 80s, and afternoon highs will reach the upper 90s during this stretch. Aside from any severe thunderstorm winds, south breezes will blow at 10-20 mph each day. Nighttime lows remain in the mid 80s during this stretch. We'll trend slightly drier by Wednesday, leave storm chances out of the forecast for the first time in over a week, and see highs climb back between 100° and 105° each day.