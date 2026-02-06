LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Friday afternoon, we received an RTC alert regarding a crash on westbound Craig Road after Pecos Road.

Traffic cameras showed a large overturned semi-truck on the side of the road.

RTC

Channel 13 later obtained dashcam footage from a driver that caught the vehicle overturning just past the intersection.

WATCH The moment the semi-truck overturned

Semi-truck overturns in North Las Vegas, traffic cameras show blocked roads (courtesy of Rick Carrillo)

Traffic cameras are showing multiple lanes blocked off at this time.

We reached out to the North Las Vegas Police Department (NLVPD) for more information, and learned that they responded to a single-vehicle rollover at around 1:57 p.m. on Friday.

NLVPD shared that the semi-truck was carrying furniture, and that no injuries were reported. No other vehicles were involved with this incident either.

WATCH | A time lapse of the semi-truck being towed

Semi-truck carrying furniture overturns in North Las Vegas, NLVPD shares (video courtesy of the RTC)

Because of a fluid leak and the nature of the crash, NLVPD said that the North Las Vegas Fire Department responded. Westbound lanes on Craig Road experienced a temporary closure as the area was secured and the semi-truck was towed off by a heavy-duty tow truck.