School bus involved in three-vehicle collision near Rancho High School

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Roadways are clearing following a three-vehicle collision involving a school bus near Rancho High School.

The collision happened at Bruce Street and Searles Avenue around 2:31 p.m.



Our Channel 13 photojournalist at the scene got confirmation the collision initially happened between a car and truck, and then the truck hit a school bus.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said no students on the bus were injured, but three individuals from the other vehicles were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police do not suspect impairment at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation and it being taken over by the Clark County School District Police Department.