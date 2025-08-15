Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

School bus involved in three-vehicle collision near Rancho High School

Three taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries; Las Vegas police confirm no students among injured
School Bus Collision
KTNV
Three-vehicle collision involving school bus near Bruce Street and Searles Avenue on Aug. 14, 2025.
School Bus Collision
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Roadways are clearing following a three-vehicle collision involving a school bus near Rancho High School.

The collision happened at Bruce Street and Searles Avenue around 2:31 p.m.

Our Channel 13 photojournalist at the scene got confirmation the collision initially happened between a car and truck, and then the truck hit a school bus.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said no students on the bus were injured, but three individuals from the other vehicles were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police do not suspect impairment at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation and it being taken over by the Clark County School District Police Department.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Back To School in Southern Nevada

We want to know what's on your mind as kids head back to school