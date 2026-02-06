Sahara intersection in east Las Vegas closing for weekend roadwork

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Drivers in east Las Vegas should plan some detours this weekend.

Sahara Avenue and Sloan Lane will be closed in all directions from 2 a.m. Saturday until 5 a.m. Sunday.

The 27-hour road closure will allow crews to repave the intersection and install traffic signal improvements, according to Clark County officials.

The recommended detour around the work area is to use Charleston Boulevard for east/west traffic and Nellis Boulevard or Tree Line Drive to travel north/south.

This work is part of the Sloan Lane Improvements from Vegas Valley Drive to Ruby Creek Drive project.

This $13.9 million Clark County project will extend Sloan Lane with a paved road and bridge going over the Las Vegas Wash to connect Ruby Creek Drive to Vegas Valley Drive. The project is expected to be completed in Winter 2026.

