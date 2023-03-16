Watch Now
RTC: Semi-truck crashed on US 95, 3 lanes are closed causing major delays

RTC reported that a semi-truck crashed on the US 95 Wednesday afternoon.
RTC
Posted at 5:33 PM, Mar 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-15 20:33:18-04

HENDERSON (KTNV) — RTC reported that a semi-truck crashed on the U.S. 95 Wednesday afternoon.

Precisely, it crashed on the U.S. 95 just after Auto Show Drive.

3 lanes were closed because of the crash. RTC said the three lanes will be closed for a "long duration."

RTC is advising drivers in the area to plan other routes and to plan for major delays.

KTNV will provide traffic updates near this area as they become available.

