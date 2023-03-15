Watch Now
One lane open on I-15 southbound near Primm due to crash, 1 mile backup reported by RTC

Posted at 3:53 PM, Mar 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-15 19:02:47-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — RTC provided a travel alert Wednesday afternoon of a one mile backup on the I-15 southbound.

The backup is caused by a crash that happened on the I-15 southbound after the agricultural station.

Only one lane is open at the moment. RTC says drivers should expect major delays at the stateline.

KTNV will provide updates on the traffic as they become available.

