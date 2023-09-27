Watch Now
RTC finds 'potential gas leak' at bus yard, warns bus riders to expect delays

RTC bus
Posted at 7:10 AM, Sep 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-27 10:10:32-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The RTC of Southern Nevada is warning riders to expect delays after discovering a potential "gas leak" at one of its bus yards on Wednesday morning.

The service says they were "unable to start service" while the facility was being inspected.

"Please prepare for delays across the system," RTC stated in a post on X. "We sincerely apologize for the disruption."

While delays are still in effect, riders are encouraged to use the rideRTC app to track their buses.

