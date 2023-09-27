RTC finds 'potential gas leak' at bus yard, warns bus riders to expect delays

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The RTC of Southern Nevada is warning riders to expect delays after discovering a potential "gas leak" at one of its bus yards on Wednesday morning.

The service says they were "unable to start service" while the facility was being inspected.

"Please prepare for delays across the system," RTC stated in a post on X. "We sincerely apologize for the disruption."

PLAN AHEAD: Due to an alleged gas leak at one of our bus maintenance yards, we were unable to start service as the facility was being inspected. Please prepare for delays across the system. We sincerely apologize for the disruption. Please use rideRTC to track your bus. pic.twitter.com/cZou4eI26Q — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) September 27, 2023

While delays are still in effect, riders are encouraged to use the rideRTC app to track their buses.