RTC: Crash closes all northbound lanes on Las Vegas Boulevard at Cheyenne Avenue

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The RTC has shared information with us about a traffic event in Sunrise Manor this morning.

According to the RTC, a crash has blocked off all northbound lanes on Las Vegas Boulevard at Cheyenne Avenue.

We reached out to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) to learn more.

Metro informed us that this collision was between a pedestrian and a vehicle. The pedestrian was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, and impairment is not suspected at this time, police shared.

This investigation is ongoing. Avoid the area, and use alternate routes.