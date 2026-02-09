Four-car crash blocks eastbound traffic on Desert Inn Road; police say injuries are non-life-threatening

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A four-vehicle crash has caused the closure of the eastbound lanes of Desert Inn Road at Torrey Pines Drive on Monday afternoon.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to reports of a multi-vehicle collision near the intersection at approximately 1 p.m.

"At this time, it is believed four vehicles were involved in the collision: a silver VW Tiguan, dark silver Kia sedan, dark gray Ford SUV, and a Chevy sedan," police stated. "Multiple people have been transported to various area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries at this time."

Eastbound lanes of Desert Inn Road are expected to reopen at approximately 3 p.m., according to police. In the meantime, drivers are asked to avoid the area while the investigation is ongoing.