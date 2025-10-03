RTC changes coming to some routes, schedules starting October 12

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada is making some changes to services for better performance and in response to traffic conditions.

Starting Sunday, Oct. 12, RTC says around half their routes will be affected, mostly with minor changes.

Here are the changes directly from RTC's website:

Routing Changes

103 (Decatur): The route will split into two branches:

103A: Faster loop to the east. 103B: Less frequent service to the west/Jones

The route will split into two branches: 106 (Rancho/Centennial Hills): Will serve Centennial Center Blvd. in both directions for better access to retail.

Will serve Centennial Center Blvd. in both directions for better access to retail. 210 (Lake Mead): Overnight trips will follow the same route in Summerlin as daytime trips.

Overnight trips will follow the same route in Summerlin as daytime trips. 212 (Sunset): Will now serve Buffalo & Badura, a growing residential and retail area.

Will now serve Buffalo & Badura, a growing residential and retail area. 221 (Cactus): Will shift to Silverado Ranch Blvd. between Decatur & I-15 to better serve nearby neighborhoods and a new DMV office.

Will shift to Silverado Ranch Blvd. between Decatur & I-15 to better serve nearby neighborhoods and a new DMV office. CX (Centennial Express): Evening trips will use a different layover and routing in Skye Canyon.

Busy Day Services

Busy routes are getting some additional afternoon trips during weekdays at peak times.



Route 109 (Maryland Pkwy.)

Route 110 (Eastern)

Route 202 (Flamingo)

Route 203 (Spring Mtn./Desert Inn/Lamb)

Route 206 (Charleston)

Additionally, temporary schedules are set to return for five routes affected by Formula 1 bridge construction. RTC says they are also adding and removing a small amount of bus stops for safety and accessibility.