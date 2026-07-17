Rollover crash off Boulder Highway leaves driver dead, according to State Police

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A crash near the intersection of I-11 and Boulder Highway has left one person dead, according to state authorities.

It happened around 11:49 a.m., according to Nevada State Police, and involved a semi-tractor/trailer that rolled over onto its left side.

The driver was taken to an area hospital, where he died of his injuries, according to authorities.

As officials investigate, the I-11 southbound on-ramp on Boulder Highway will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.

Use an alternate route when traveling in the area.