Rollover crash closes Warm Springs Road at Decatur Boulevard, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A rollover crash has closed the eastbound lanes of Warm Springs Road at Decatur Boulevard in the southwest valley, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police told Channel 13 that around 6:15 p.m., an SUV traveling east on Warm Springs ran a red light and collided with another vehicle in the intersection, causing the SUV to roll over.

Three people inside the SUV were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. Impairment is not suspected at this time, police said.