Rock 'n' Roll Running Series marathon expected to cause closures, detours, and delays

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Rock 'n' Roll Running Series marathon is coming to Las Vegas — and it may rock the way you roll this weekend.

According to the RTC, drivers and transit riders can expect significant street closures and detours at 7 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 21, running through Sunday, Feb. 22. They emphasized that the Strip and downtown routes would be hit the hardest.

The RTC shared that the following public transportation routes will experience major route impacts on Saturday:



The Deuce on the Strip

Route 109

Route 113

Route 207

Route 208

Route 215

Route 401

Boulder Highway Express (BHX)

Centennial Express (CX)

Sunday's affected transit will include:



The Deuce on the Strip

Route 104

Route 108

Route 109

Route 113

Route 119

Route 201

Route 202

Route 203

Route 206

Route 207 (westbound)

Route 208

Route 215 (westbound)

Boulder Highway Express (BHX)

Centennial Express (CX)

Sahara Express (SX)

Visit the RTC's Alerts and Detours page for the full list of special event route detours to better help you plan ahead.