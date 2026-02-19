Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
7  WX Alerts
Traffic

Actions

Rock 'n' Roll Running Series marathon expected to cause closures, detours, and delays

Rock 'n' Roll Running Series marathon expected to cause closures, detours, and delays
RTC
Rock 'n' Roll Running Series marathon expected to cause closures, detours, and delays
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Rock 'n' Roll Running Series marathon is coming to Las Vegas — and it may rock the way you roll this weekend.

According to the RTC, drivers and transit riders can expect significant street closures and detours at 7 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 21, running through Sunday, Feb. 22. They emphasized that the Strip and downtown routes would be hit the hardest.

The RTC shared that the following public transportation routes will experience major route impacts on Saturday:

  • The Deuce on the Strip
  • Route 109
  • Route 113
  • Route 207
  • Route 208
  • Route 215
  • Route 401
  • Boulder Highway Express (BHX)
  • Centennial Express (CX)

Sunday's affected transit will include:

  • The Deuce on the Strip
  • Route 104
  • Route 108
  • Route 109
  • Route 113
  • Route 119
  • Route 201
  • Route 202
  • Route 203
  • Route 206
  • Route 207 (westbound)
  • Route 208
  • Route 215 (westbound)
  • Boulder Highway Express (BHX)
  • Centennial Express (CX)
  • Sahara Express (SX)

Visit the RTC's Alerts and Detours page for the full list of special event route detours to better help you plan ahead.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Let's talk promo image

Let's Talk: Share your questions, concerns and story ideas with our team