Road reopens after police activity forces closure of MLK Blvd. near Bonanza Road

Police activity MLK Bonanza
Jim Flint, KTNV
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department vehicles are seen in the area of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Bonanza Road on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025.
Police activity MLK Bonanza
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We're working to learn more information about police activity that forced the closure of Martin Luther King Blvd. near Bonanza Road on Tuesday afternoon.

As of 2:10 p.m., a Channel 13 photojournalist reports seeing the roadway reopen after a brief closure that began at approximately 1:32 p.m., according to an alert from the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.

Additional details about the incident that forced the closure were not immediately available from local authorities.

We'll share additional details as we learn them.

