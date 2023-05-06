Road closures to affect area near Centennial Reservoir starting May 8

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Construction is leading to several roads being affected in the northwest part of the valley.

The Las Vegas Valley Water District said a contractor is scheduled to do work related to the construction of the Centennial Reservoir that will cause North Fort Apache Road to be closed.

The agency said that northbound and southbound travel between West Centennial Parkway and Echelon Point Drive will be closed entirely on Mondays from 5 a.m. to Thursdays at 3:30 p.m.

North Fort Apache Road will be fully open outside of those days and hours.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and utilize North Durango Drive or North Hualapai Way.

Construction starts on May 8 and is scheduled to end on May 25.