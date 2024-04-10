Road closures announced for Tour de France event near Summerlin area

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Hundreds of cyclists are getting ready to descend on the Summerlin area next month for L'Etape Las Vegas by Tour de France.

The event, which made its debut last year, will be on a closed race, which starts and ends near the Las Vegas Ballpark and winds through the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

The main event is scheduled for Sunday, May 5.

Electronic message boards will be set up to alert the public about road closures one week before the event. The course will be shut down starting at 2 a.m. on May 5 in order to make sure the event can start on time at 7 a.m.

You can see the closures below.

LVCVA

"We ask the traveling public, on the morning of Sunday, May 5, to have patience and observe caution while traveling on the city streets around the Las Vegas Ballpark, Highway 159, and Highway 160 throughout the morning and early afternoon as cyclists will be riding and racing through these communities," said Las Vegas Events President Tim Keener. "Our goal is to keep the communities along the course informed and moving as much as possible, while keeping cyclists safe during this event."

The course starts and ends adjacent to Las Vegas Ballpark on Spruce Goose Street. The course will then head west along Sahara, moving to Desert Foothills Drive, and then to Charleston Boulevard. Cyclists will then head into the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

Registration for the race will continue through the end of April. You can learn more here.