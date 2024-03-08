Watch Now
Vegas Things To Do

Actions

Tour de France returns to Las Vegas with race courses through Red Rock Canyon

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
L'Etape Las Vegas by Tour de France
Posted at 2:30 PM, Mar 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-08 17:56:48-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Amateur cyclists wanting to get the Tour de France experience will get the chance at L'Etape returns to Las Vegas.

The event, which made its debut last year, will be on a closed race, which starts and ends near the Las Vegas Ballpark and winds through the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

Organizers said there will be three events: a 75-mile course, 45-mile course, and a 25-mile course.

"All ability levels of cyclists will be able to test their skills on our closed race courses, with the start and finish line right in the heart of Downtown Summerlin at Las Vegas Ballpark," said Las Vegas Events President Tim Kenner. "We look forward to welcoming the cyclists from across the globe in May, where they can expect Las Vegas hospitality and an average temperature of 84 degrees."

Some participants will even sport Elvis-themed cycling outfits for the race.

RELATED LINK: Cyclists react: Tour de France coming to Las Vegas

The races are scheduled for May 5.

Registration costs start at $115.

You can learn more, including how to register, here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH