Tour de France returns to Las Vegas with race courses through Red Rock Canyon

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Amateur cyclists wanting to get the Tour de France experience will get the chance at L'Etape returns to Las Vegas.

The event, which made its debut last year, will be on a closed race, which starts and ends near the Las Vegas Ballpark and winds through the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

Organizers said there will be three events: a 75-mile course, 45-mile course, and a 25-mile course.

"All ability levels of cyclists will be able to test their skills on our closed race courses, with the start and finish line right in the heart of Downtown Summerlin at Las Vegas Ballpark," said Las Vegas Events President Tim Kenner. "We look forward to welcoming the cyclists from across the globe in May, where they can expect Las Vegas hospitality and an average temperature of 84 degrees."

Some participants will even sport Elvis-themed cycling outfits for the race.

RELATED LINK: Cyclists react: Tour de France coming to Las Vegas

The races are scheduled for May 5.

Registration costs start at $115.

You can learn more, including how to register, here.