Road blocked after Henderson wreck involving car and bicycle

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Streets are shut down after a Tuesday night wreck in Henderson.

Around 8:06 p.m., Henderson Police and Fire departments responded to the intersection of Green Valley Parkway and Flowering Cactus Avenue.

Police said they responded to an auto vs bicyclist wreck that sent one person to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Officers are still actively working the scene at the time of this report. Please avoid the area as streets are expected to remain shut down for an extended period of time.