Rider of stolen motorcyle dies after crash in east Las Vegas, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that involved a stolen motorcycle and a vehicle in east Las Vegas Thursday evening.

According to Metro, it happened around 5:36 p.m. at Lamb Boulevard and Karen Avenue.

Police said a stolen 2008 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R motorcycle was heading north on Lamb at the same time a 2021 Kia Soul was stopped, facing south, to make a left turn from Lamb onto Karen Avenue.

The motorcycle hit the right side of the Kia as it was making that turn, ejecting the rider.

Emergency Medical Services immediately responded to the scene and began life-saving measures on the rider, but he was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Kia remained at the collision scene, cooperating with the investigation, and displayed no signs of impairment.

The driver of the Kia was taken to Sunrise Hospital by medical personnel with minor injuries.

This collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section.