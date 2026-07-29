Repavement work set to begin on Airport Connector Tunnel

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Repaving work will soon begin on the Airport Connector Tunnel, the Clark County Department of Aviation announced, but that will mean traffic changes for commuters regular to the area.

The work will take place in both northbound and southbound directions and will require temporary lane reductions.

Starting Friday, July 31, preliminary work will take place from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Then, on Monday, Aug. 10, traffic each way will be reduced to two lanes from 5 a.m. to midnight, then one lane during the overnight hours, Sunday through Friday.

The project is anticipated to be finished by the end of December 2026.

Travelers and motorists using the Airport Connector Tunnels are encouraged to plan ahead throughout the construction and allow for extra travel time.