Race day traffic: What areas will be affected by the 'Vegas to Reno' race

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With the wave of a checkered flag, off-roaders will take off from Amargosa Valley to Top Gun as part of Best in the Desert’s “Vegas to Reno” race on August 15 and 16.

But you might see these off-roaders if you’re traveling along the race route, which is why NDOT is reminding the community of upcoming event traffic.

🏁 Plan ahead for the Best in the Desert Vegas to Reno off-road race:

-Fri 8/15, 5:45 AM – Sat 8/16, 6 AM

-Race traffic will cross US 95, SR 374, SR 267, SR 266, US 6, and SR 316 at 9 locations from Amargosa Valley to Top Gun.

A recent post from NDOT shared that race traffic plans to cross the following areas, helping you plan your routes in advance:



