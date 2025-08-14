Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Race day traffic: What areas will be affected by the 'Vegas to Reno' race

Best in the Desert Racing Association, Nevada Department of Transportation
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With the wave of a checkered flag, off-roaders will take off from Amargosa Valley to Top Gun as part of Best in the Desert’s “Vegas to Reno” race on August 15 and 16.

But you might see these off-roaders if you’re traveling along the race route, which is why NDOT is reminding the community of upcoming event traffic.

A recent post from NDOT shared that race traffic plans to cross the following areas, helping you plan your routes in advance:

  • US 95
  • SR 374
  • SR 267
  • SR 266
  • US 6
  • SR 316
Vegas to Reno race map

