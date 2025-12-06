Police: 'Vehicle rollover' on Hualapai and Charleston blocks mulitple lanes, hospitalizes one

UPDATE

Channel 13 has learned new details from LVMPD regarding Saturday's crash on Hualapai Way and Charleston Boulevard.

WATCH LIVE 🔴 | Traffic cameras capture the scene

Police shared that a vehicle rollover took place in the intersection. One person sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was hospitalized as a result, officials said.

LVMPD said that impairment is not suspected. The intersection remains closed at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY

The RTC has shared information regarding a traffic incident on Hualapai Way and Charleston Boulevard on Saturday afternoon.

According to the RTC, a crash has blocked off all southbound lanes in the area, with one westbound lane open on Charleston Boulevard.

Channel 13 has reached out to LVMPD to learn more about this incident. Avoid the area, and use alternate routes.