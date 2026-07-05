Police: Two hospitalized after fiery RV crash on I-15 in Mesquite

MESQUITE (KTNV) — Two people were hospitalized, including one in critical condition, after a fiery RV crash on I-15 in Mesquite on Sunday afternoon, according to Mesquite police.

The crash happened before 2 p.m. near mile marker 122. We're told the southbound lanes have opened, but the northbound lanes in the area are shut down.

Police say an RV lost control and went across the median into oncoming traffic before the vehicle caught on fire.

RTC

According to police, one person was in "OK condition" while another person's injuries were described as critical.

Delays are expected and drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes.