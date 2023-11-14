Police said Las Vegas motorcyclist lost control, died at scene on Northshore Road

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State Police said a 36-year-old motorcyclist from Las Vegas died Sunday morning on Northshore Road, north of mile marker 19.

Police said on Nov. 5, around 10:59 a.m., Michael Diolula Santa Ana was traveling northbound on State Route 167. According to police, he lost control during a curve and traveled into the desert area on the east side of Northshore.

Police said the motorcycle overturned, and the driver was ejected.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Southern Command Multidisciplinary Investigation & Reconstruction Team is investigating this crash," police said. "The fatality marks the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol – Southern Command's 62nd fatal crash, resulting in 75 fatalities for 2023."