Police: Roads closed near East Las Vegas following fatal crash that killed pedestrian

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — LVMPD shared that a pedestrian was killed in a fatal crash that occured near East Las Vegas in the 400 block of North Nellis Boulevard.

The pedestrian was "crossing the road next to a median" when they were struck by a vehicle, police said.

Officials said the pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Impairment is not suspected at this time in the case of the driver of the vehicle, according to LVMPD.

Police have shared that "the area will be closed to traffic during the investigation."